Thousands of demonstrators marched across central London on Sunday in a “Free the Press” protest.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion, which organised the protest, said it targeted “the four billionaire owners of 68 per cent of the UK’s print media.”

Demonstrators carried effigies of the four moguls - Rupert Murdoch, Lord Rothermere, Sir Frederick Barclay and Baron Evgeny Lebedev, waved flags and played drums. Men wearing rat masks set off smoke flares in front of a Murdoch spider web.

Six activists were arrested after dumping manure outside the offices of the Daily Mail, which they said was suppressing the truth on the climate emergency.