Kevin Spacey describes past behaviour as ‘handsy’ as he is grilled by Piers Morgan

Kevin Spacey has admitted his past behaviour “pushed boundaries” and that he had been “handsy”.

The actor, 64, is set to appear on Piers Morgan’s controversial Uncensored YouTube programme on Tuesday 11 June as he continues to battle Hollywood exile.

Spacey was last year acquitted of a number of sexual offences alleged by four men, said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013 in the UK.

In a preview clip for the interview, Morgan asks Spacey what his idea of “bad behaviour” is when he looks back at his past.

“Pushing the boundaries,” the actor replies.

The full interview will air on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday evening at 8pm.