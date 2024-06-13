SNP’s Stephen Flynn grills Lib Dems on tuition fees during ITV debate

SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn grilled Daisy Cooper, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, over their record on tuition fees during Thursday evening’s debate.

As the discussion turned to the “crisis” in the UK’s education system, Mr Flynn pointed out that university fees in Scotland are far lower than in England, and asked Ms Cooper if she believes in “free tuition”.

“On the point of tuition fees, we were punished for that, that is democracy,” she responded, referencing the 2015 election result that saw the end of the coalition between the Conservatives and Lib Dems.