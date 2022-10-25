Adidas has confirmed it has ended its partnership with Kanye West over the rapper’s antisemitic comments.

The brand came under pressure to end the collaboration after West, known as Ye, claimed in a since-deleted interview with Drink Champs podcast that he could make antisemitic comments and he would still have Adidas’ support.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” a statement, released on Tuesday, read.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

