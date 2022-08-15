Afghanistan’s ex-president says he fled country to avoid humiliation

Afghanistan's former president Ashraf Ghani has said that he fled the country when the Taliban took over to avoid a "humiliating" surrender.

The Islamist militants reached Kabul on 15 August last year, taking over power from the government.

Mr Ghani claimed that he was one of the last people to leave the presidential palace after his guards disappeared.

"I did not want to give the Taliban and their supporters the pleasure of yet again humiliating an Afghan president and making him sign over the legitimacy of the government," Mr Ghani said.

