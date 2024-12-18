‘Someone like you’: AI-generated Adele lyrics read out in parliament

Technology minister Sir Chris Bryant read out AI-generated Adele lyrics to draw attention to how machines can “imagine” versions of existing artists’ songs without paying them any money.

He read out the AI lines as he announced possible new copyright protections for creative industries that could stop bots from scraping artists’ material for free.

Sir Chris said the issue posed an “existential threat” for the British music, film, books, and gaming industries.

In response to a question about Taylor Swift’s use of copyright law from a Conservative MP, Sir Chris said, “It’s not Taylor Swift that I’ve consulted, but I asked an AI company to come up with a song in the manner of Adele.”