Julia Bradbury believes her breast cancer could have been detected earlier with AI screening.

The Countryfile presenter explained how it took a year for her diagnosis to be confirmed as the NHS today launches a huge artificial intelligence trial.

The trial aims to detect breast cancers more quickly and free up radiologists cut NHS waiting times.

The 53-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (4 February), to speak of her own experience and how the scheme will help thousands of women in the future.