Four killed, several injured after shooting at birthday party in Alabama

Four people were killed and at least 28 wounded over the weekend after a “Sweet-16” birthday party turned violent in Dadeville, Alabama.

The party took place Saturday night (15 April) at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio, witnesses told WRBL.

According to police, gunfire erupted at the party around 10:30pm, injuring 28 people and killing four.

Witnesses told WRBL that most of the victims are teenagers, though that information has not been confirmed by police.

