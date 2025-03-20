Lord Alan Sugar has urged Keir Starmer to ‘get down on bended knee and beg’ the EU to let Britain rejoin, in order to save the economy.

Asked what would it take to kickstart growth in the UK, the business magnate told Amol Rajan: “Go back into Europe. I’ve never met Starmer, but if I ever did, I would ask him what mechanism would it take to effectively get down on your bended knees and beg to be allowed back in again.”

Speaking on Amol Rajan Interviews on Thursday (20 March), 77-year-old Sugar added: “Brexit is the biggest disaster I’ve experienced in my whole lifetime and business career.”