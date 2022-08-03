Alex Jones claims InfoWars is becoming a Christian ‘self-help’ show

Alex Jones tried to defend his InfoWars show at the Sandy Hook defamation trial, claiming it’s a Christian ‘self-help’ platform.

The conspiracy theorist is being sued for up to $150 million in damages by Mark Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse Lewis in the 2012 school shooting.

“Now, I mainly talk about philosophy and the big picture... and the show’s gotten more Christian because I’m Christian,” Jones claimed.

“I’m moving more towards doing a self-help, life experience-type show than a political show.”

