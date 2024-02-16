Alexei Navalny's wife fought back tears as she spoke out for the first time on her husband's reported death on Friday, 16 February.

Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic was reported to have died in jail by the Siberian prison service, where the anti-corruption activist had been serving his sentence.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Yulia Navalnaya said she didn't know if she should believe the news but declared the Russian leader is “personally liable for all the horrible things they are doing to my country”.

"I want Putin and everyone around him to know that they will be held accountable for everything they did to our country, to my family," she added.