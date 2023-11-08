Alfie Lewis: Floral tributes laid in honour of stabbed Leeds schoolboy

Floral tributes and candles were placed on a bench near Alfie Lewis's home in a town near Leeds after the 15-year-old boy died following a stabbing.

The teenager was attacked in Horsforth on Tuesday afternoon (7 November) as children were leaving two nearby schools.

Alfie has been described as “a lovely, kind, funny, mischievous, brave and generous young boy”.

Rishi Sunak said his “heart goes out to the family and friends” of Alfie.

Paul Bell, head of Alfie's former school Horsforth School said: “Everyone’s thoughts and sympathies lie with the boy’s family and friends" and described his death as "tragic."