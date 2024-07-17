Uncontacted tribe threatened by expanding logging activities seen in new video

New images from June show dozens of uncontacted Indigenous people in the Peruvian Amazon, just a few miles from a number of logging concessions.

Footage has been released of the Mashco Piro tribe by Survival International amid concerns that logging activity is forcing them out of the dense rainforest more frequently.

Members of the tribe can be seen on the banks of a river near logging concessions.

Indigenous rights group Fenamad, said that the tribe has been venturing out in search of food, driven away by the expanding logging activities.