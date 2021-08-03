Watch live as Cuomo reacts to findings of sexual harassment investigation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reacting after an inquiry found that he sexually harassed several women.

The result of the five-month investigation into allegations from multiple women was announced on Tuesday, as New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Mr Cuomo had violated state and federal laws.

Mr Cuomo, she said, had engaged in “unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments”.

The governor of New York maintains he did nothing wrong and has refused to resign following the findings.