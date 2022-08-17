DeSantis sued by attorney he fired over refusal to enforce Florida abortion ban

A twice-elected Floridaprosecutor is suing Ron DeSantis for removing him from office over his refusal to prosecute abortion providers and doctors who provide gender-affirming care to transgender youth.

Andrew Warren, the 13th Judicial Circuit State Attorney, condemned the Republican governor’s “blatant abuse of power” and accused him of violating his First Amendment rights by retaliating against his position on abortion rights.

Warren said DeSantis violated the state constitution and “threw out the results of a free and fair election” by unjustly removing him from office without legal justification.

