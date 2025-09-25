Andy Burnham shares key aim for Labour amid party leadership speculation

Andy Burnham has revealed his key focus for Labour amid mounting speculation that the Manchester mayor could challenge Sir Keir Starmer for party leadership.

Appearing on BBC News on Thursday (25 September), said that his main goal is to support the government in building a plan to beat Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

In an interview with The Telegraph on Wednesday, Mr Burnham said MPs have been privately urging him to challenge Sir Keir to become prime minister.

Discussing this further, Mr Burnham said: “It’s not a matter for me. This is ultimately a matter for the party in Westminster to decide”, saying that his role is to “support the party in whatever way I can”.