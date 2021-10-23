German Chancellor Angela Merkel bid Brussels farewell during her final European Union summit.

Merkel held a press conference alongside the German government’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert as her 107th summit throughout her 16 year term drew to a close.

“That’s it?" Merkel asks Seibert.

“Yes," he replies.

“Yes! Have a great weekend then,” Merkel told the audience with a smile.

European Council (EC) President Charles Michel led tributes to Merkel, describing her as “a monument” and a “compass and a shining light of our European project."

