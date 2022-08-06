Archie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to end

Archie Battersbee’s mother says she is “broken” after exhausting all legal options to delay the withdrawal of her son’s life support.

Hollie Dance added that she has “done everything that I promised my little boy I would do” to prolong his support.

“The last however many weeks since 7 April, I don’t think there has been a day that hasn’t been awful,” she said.

“It’s been really hard, despite the hard, strong face and appearance in front of the cameras up until now, I’ve been pretty broken.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.