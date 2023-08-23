Wildfires burn in Argentina, prompting evacuations as strong winds fan flames

Wildfires burned in San Luis, Argentina, on Tuesday (22 August) prompting the evacuation of residents the day before.

Footage posted by Argentinian politicians Damian Gomez and Juan Manuel Rigau shows flames surrounding a road as locals watch on and the sky clouded in orange smoke as a blaze burned nearby respectively.

According to Argentina’s meteorological service (Servicio Meteorologico Nacional), the flames were fanned by strong winds.

The country’s Ministry of science and Technology said at least 2000 metres of fiber optic near El Trapiche and Rio Grande was damaged by fires.