Almost 100 killed in fresh clashes along Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Around 100 troops were killed in fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, 13 September, officials have said.

Azerbaijan has said that at least 50 of its soldiers died. Armenia said that they had lost 49.

The two countries have been involved in a conflict for decades regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed landlocked region which is part of Azerbaijan but has been controlled by ethnic Armenian forces since a separatist war ended in 1994.

Russia has said that it brokered a ceasefire for the latest fighting.

