Arteta snubs journalist’s question following Arsenal’s draw with Man City

Watch the moment Mikel Arteta declined to comment on Leandro Trossard’s controversial red card during Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City.

Trossard was sent off after a challenge on Bernardo Silva, followed by kicking the ball away, leaving Arsenal down to 10 men.

When asked for his opinion on the decision in the post-match press conference, Arteta responded, “It’s so obvious, I’ll let you guys decide.”

As the incident unfolded, the Arsenal manager was caught on camera clearly irritated.

“I was already in enough trouble trying to handle what was happening on the pitch,” he revealed to journalists after.