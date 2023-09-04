Arsenal footballer Reiss Nelson arrives at court to face trial for alleged dog attack

Arsenal footballer Reiss Nelson arrived at Hendon Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 September to face trial after his dog allegedly attacked a massage therapist at his home in north London.

He was seen covering his face as he entered the building.

It is claimed massage therapist Saeid Motaali was left injured by the animal, named Tiago, on 2 December 2020.

Nelson, 23, was charged with being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control.

He has denied the charges.