The father of a young girl who died due to anaphylaxis after eating a baguette from Pret A Manger has issued a plea over a new allergy drug.

The drug Xolair, used to treat asthma, has been hailed as a breakthrough for thousands of people suffering from certain food allergies.

Nadim Ednan-Laperouse, whose daughter Natasha died due to anaphylaxis in 2016 after she ate sesame in a baguette, is urging the pharmaceutical company to make this drug available at a “fair and reasonable price”.