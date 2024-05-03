A 70-year-old Texas restaurant owner was attacked by a group of customers who ran away without paying their food bill.

Sergio Alberto Vasquez, who runs Cheko’s Mexican Restaurant and Bar in Austin, was called by his staff on Sunday 28 April after three people - two women and one man - started causing issues.

The owner arrived and questioned the group on what had happened, who said they did not like the food and were not going to pay for it.

To maintain the peace, Mr Vasquez told them not to worry about it but requested they leave immediately and not come back.

Footage shows the trio breaking plates before walking out. They then attacked Mr Vasquez in the car park as he tried to take photographs of their license plate.

The group drove off before police arrived, leaving the restaurant owner with “obvious injuries” to his face.

No arrests have been made, but the Austin Police Department is investigating the incident.