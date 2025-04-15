Valerie, the miniature dachshund missing for more than 500 days on Kangaroo Island in South Australia, has been filmed sniffing around a trap this week.

Kangala Wildlife Rescue, the organisation leading the search for the pooch, posted footage on Monday, 14 April, showing Valerie on a visit to the trap site.

The rescue set up the site with toys and her bed from home. They hope, after tests and modifications, they will be able to use a remote trigger system for the trap to secure Valerie safely.

However, a rescue has not yet been possible due to the abundance of wildlife and Valerie’s constantly changing schedule, the group said.