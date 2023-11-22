Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces the biggest tax cut since the 1980s as he delivers his autumn statement.

The Chancellor announced he was slashing the rate of National Insurance by 2% for employees and the self-employed, benefiting 27 million workers.

He confirms British firms are set to benefit from “the largest business tax cut in modern British history.”

Hunt also confirmed urgent legislation will be used to introduce the national insurance cut from 6 January.

It comes as part of a package of business tax cuts in a bid to boost productivity and drive economic growth.