Watch: Police smash window to rescue baby locked in 110-degree car

This is the moment police pull a baby from a 110-degree (43°C) parked car in California.

The baby, left alone, was in the backseat with the windows rolled up while outdoor temperatures reached around 96 degrees (35°C) on 17 June.

Video shared by the Corona Police Department shows officers breaking the car window to rescue the infant from the extreme heat, which had risen to an estimated 110 degrees (43°C) inside the vehicle.

The baby was treated at the scene. Authorities are investigating the incident and warning the public about the potentially fatal risk of leaving children unattended in hot cars.