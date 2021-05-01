Man baptised in floodwater at Bristol roundabout

Bizarre footage shows the moment a man was baptised in floodwater at a Bristol roundabout.

The video footage shows South Bristol ministry member BJ Walsh baptising the unnamed man at the flooded underpass inside the Hartcliffe Way roundabout which took place on Sunday evening.

Mr Walsh told Bristol Live: “It was God’s will, I saw the water down in the roundabout and said ‘that would be a great place to baptise someone’”.

