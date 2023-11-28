Close shave: Customer has near miss as truck crashes into barber shop

Watch the wild moment a customer has an incredibly close shave when a truck crashes into a barbershop.

Customers and employees of Trendsetters Barbershop in Hollywood, California, had a scare when a pickup truck crashed into the building on Thursday 16 November.

The vending machine that stood by the wall flew across the room, narrowly missing a customer in the middle of a haircut.

The truck had been left unattended at a gas station across the road from the shop and rolled away towards the barbers.