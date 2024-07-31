Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards was seen for the first time in public in a year as he arrived at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 30 July, charged with making indecent images of children.

The veteran broadcaster, 62, is accused of having had 37 photographs on WhatsApp, including six of the most serious type.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said he was arrested in November 2023 and charged on 26 June 2024.

Mr Edwards is alleged to have committed three offences between December 2020 and April 2022.

If found guilty, he could receive a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Mr Edwards left the BBC in April on medical grounds.