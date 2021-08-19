A military veteran has been praised for requesting a public inquiry during the BBC's special Afghanistan focused edition of Question Time.

This week’s Question Time was dedicated to discussing Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country and overthrew the government.

Speaking to MP James Cleverly, the British veteran told the panel: "The only way I can not be utterly embarrassingly humiliated about my service is if we, a democratic nation, hold those responsible to account and have a full parliamentary enquiry.”

The Afghanistan 2017 and 2018 veteran said the “political decisions” and “military hierarchy” need to be held to account.