Rishi Sunak accused Liz Truss of planning to put national debt on the "credit card" for future generations to pay.

During the latest Conservative Party leadership debate on BBC, the former chancellor said:

"We all took a decision to protect the economy and support the NHS through Covid ... so the question is, should we pay that bill ourselves? Or, do we put it on the county's credit card and pass the tab to our children?"

Ms Truss said under her plans she would start paying down the debt in three years time.

