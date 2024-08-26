David Beckham leads tributes to former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson

David Beckham has led tributes to former England manager, Sven-Goran Eriksson, who died aged 76 on Monday, 26 August.

Beckham wrote on Instagram, “Sven thank you for always being the person you have always been, passionate, caring, calm & a true gentleman... I will be forever grateful for you making me your captain.”

The former England captain wrote that he was comforted by the memories of last day they spend together. And, the final words his old manager had said to him: “It will be okay.”

Eriksson’s death was confirmed by his family after he revealed in January that he had “at best a year left to live” after his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The Swede led England from 2001 to 2006 and was the first foreign manager of the English national side.