White House denies Biden has Alzheimer’s or ‘any form of dementia’

The Independent's White House Correspondent Andrew Feinberg pressed the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's health during the daily press briefing on 2 July.

Jean-Pierre was pressed on Biden’s ability to talk without a teleprompter. In response, she listed different ways the president has shown his ability to go off-script, such as media interviews and meet and greets.

When asked if the president had Alzheimer’s, dementia, or any type of degenerative illness, Jean-Pierre sternly replied with a “no.”