Biden says US would use force as ‘last resort’ to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons

The United States would use force as a “last resort” to prevent Iran from acquiring or developing nuclear weapons, Joe Biden has said.

During an interview with Israel’s 12 News, the US president defended his push to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action - an agreement between Iran, the EU, the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France - which briefly halted Iran’s nuclear programme.

“The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is the Iran with nuclear weapons,” Mr Biden said.

