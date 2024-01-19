Biden enjoys milkshake at Cook Out restaurant in North Carolina

President Joe Biden stopped for a milkshake during a trip to North Carolina to pitch his economic plan.

Mr Biden visited the battleground on Thursday (18 January), to announce his administration’s efforts to get high-speed internet to more homes in the state.

The 81-year-old also took some time out from his duties and visited the fast-food restaurant Cook Out in Raleigh following his speech.

The president ordered what he called a “Black and White” milkshake, a combination of vanilla and chocolate chip ice cream, as well as a bacon cheeseburger and fries.