Biden accidentally praises China instead of Canada in awkward state visit gaffe

Joe Biden found himself in a sticky situation when he accidentally hailed China instead of Canada in a speech praising the country.

Canada has recently agreed to accept 15,000 more migrants per year from Latin America.

“Today, I applaud China for stepping up,” the president told Canadian parliament.

“Excuse me, I applaud Canada...You can tell what I’m thinking about China. I won’t get into that yet”, he quickly added, referencing China’s role in fentanyl trafficking cases.

He almost made the same gaffe later in the day with Japan and Russia.

