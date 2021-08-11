President Joe Biden insists he has no “regrets” over withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, despite multiple cities falling to the Taliban in recent days.

Mr Biden urged leaders to “come together” and “fight for their nation” but did say the US will keep the commitments it has made, which include providing air support, paying military salaries and supplying Afghan forces with food and equipment.

“They’ve got to fight for themselves,” the president said, following news that the Taliban has seized nine of the country’s 34 provincial capitals.