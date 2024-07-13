Watch: Zelensky responds to Biden’s ‘president Putin’ gaffe

Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to Joe Biden referring to him as “President Putin" while speaking to reporters about Nato’s support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president addressed the gaffe for the first time as he posed for photos with Irish premier Simon Harris on Saturday, 13 July.

“It’s a mistake. I think United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so," Mr Zelensky told reporters.

Saturday was Mr Zelensky and Mr Harris's first bilateral meeting on Irish soil and was focused on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.