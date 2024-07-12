Watch: Zelensky’s reaction to Joe Biden calling him ‘Putin’

Watch Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s reaction to President Joe Biden mistakenly introducing him as “Putin” at a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday (11 July).

“And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said while speaking to reporters about NATO’s support for Ukraine.

He immediately corrected himself, saying: “President Putin? He’s going to beat President Putin. President Zelensky.”