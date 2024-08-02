Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Biden shares Oval Office phone call with freed US hostages

02:10

Lucy Leeson | Friday 02 August 2024 11:04 BST

Watch: Biden shares Oval Office phone call with freed US hostages

President Joe Biden has shared the emotional moment freed US hostages spoke to their families on the phone ahead of their release.

The Oval Office phone call took place on Thursday (1 August) ahead of the Americans, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerschkovich, touching down on US soil following the highest-profile prisoner swap with Russia since the end of the Cold War.

Biden shared footage of the call on X, formerly Twitter, and captioned the post: “ Every parent, child, spouse, and loved one who joined me in the Oval Office today has been praying for this day for a long time.”

Up next

Rare lone dolphin spotted swimming in River Thames

00:50

Rare lone dolphin spotted swimming in River Thames

Watch Biden and Harris greet freed Americans after prisoner swap

02:47

Watch Biden and Harris greet freed Americans after prisoner swap

Tom Daley opens up on parenting struggles during Olympic journey

01:20

Tom Daley opens up on parenting struggles during Olympic journey

Former BBC executive who worked with Huw Edwards breaks silence

00:37

Former BBC executive who worked with Huw Edwards breaks silence

Editor’s Picks

How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?

02:17

How did social media fuel the Southport rioters?

How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions

06:41

How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

More Editor’s Picks
How to spend your summer in Scotland

06:02

How to spend your summer in Scotland

Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent

01:00:33

Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

07:14

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

14:23

Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

06:04

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

11:51

Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

13:19

Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love

More Binge Watch
Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

Travel Smart

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

07:16

Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands

How to spend your summer in Scotland

06:02

How to spend your summer in Scotland

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

07:14

How to master the art of the last minute holiday

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

09:29

How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro

More Travel Smart
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

Sport

Andy Murray thanks fans in special video message following retirement

00:40

Andy Murray thanks fans in special video message following retirement

Clare Balding cries live on air as she pays tribute to Andy Murray

00:17

Clare Balding cries live on air as she pays tribute to Andy Murray

F1: Lando Norris reveals where he thinks Sainz should be driving

00:54

F1: Lando Norris reveals where he thinks Sainz should be driving

Simone Biles reveals iconic necklace after historic Olympic gold medal

00:19

Simone Biles reveals iconic necklace after historic Olympic gold medal

More Sport
Andy Murray fights back tears in farewell to fans after Olympic defeat

00:20

Andy Murray fights back tears in farewell to fans after Olympic defeat

Andy Murray wins Olympic golds at back-to-back Games in London and Rio

01:05

Andy Murray wins Olympic golds at back-to-back Games in London and Rio

Gymnast goes flying in shock fall after equipment breaks

00:18

Gymnast goes flying in shock fall after equipment breaks

Team GB swimmer drops to floor in despair after breaking Olympics rule

00:20

Team GB swimmer drops to floor in despair after breaking Olympics rule

Climate

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

More Climate
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

Moment 100ft-wide sinkhole opens up and collapses football field

00:25

Moment 100ft-wide sinkhole opens up and collapses football field

Culture

Katherine Ryan says she is considering freezing her eggs due to career

01:11

Katherine Ryan says she is considering freezing her eggs due to career

Meet the Olympian who cannot stop eating Paris chocolate muffins

00:36

Meet the Olympian who cannot stop eating Paris chocolate muffins

King complains about pen as he signs visitor book on royal visit

00:20

King complains about pen as he signs visitor book on royal visit

Freddie Flintoff breaks silence on Top Gear crash

01:38

Freddie Flintoff breaks silence on Top Gear crash

More Culture
Bollywood star says he first met future wife at 20 – when she was 9

00:47

Bollywood star says he first met future wife at 20 – when she was 9

Brooklyn Beckham prepares homemade milk as fans baffled by ingredients

00:51

Brooklyn Beckham prepares homemade milk as fans baffled by ingredients

Watch moment surprise Love Island 2024 winners are announced

00:24

Watch moment surprise Love Island 2024 winners are announced

Justin Bieber cradles Hailey’s baby bump in new pregnancy video

00:20

Justin Bieber cradles Hailey’s baby bump in new pregnancy video

Lifestyle

Ed Balls cries as stammer campaigner thanks him for ‘representation’

00:32

Ed Balls cries as stammer campaigner thanks him for ‘representation’

Royal author: Kate doesn’t want family drama after cancer treatment

00:53

Royal author: Kate doesn’t want family drama after cancer treatment

Care home residents enjoy breakdancing to celebrate new Olympic sport

00:56

Care home residents enjoy breakdancing to celebrate new Olympic sport

Surprise twin capybara babies born at Sussex zoo

01:15

Surprise twin capybara babies born at Sussex zoo

More Lifestyle
Aged for 200 years: Champagne bottles discovered in shipwreck

00:34

Aged for 200 years: Champagne bottles discovered in shipwreck

Nasa astronauts celebrate Olympic Games from outer space

02:11

Nasa astronauts celebrate Olympic Games from outer space

‘I’m a meteorologist - you should avoid summer evening flights’

01:16

‘I’m a meteorologist - you should avoid summer evening flights’

Shoplifting seagull pinches packet of crisps from convenience store

00:34

Shoplifting seagull pinches packet of crisps from convenience store

Saudi Cup

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

01:36

Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

00:42

Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

01:26

Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

00:32

Saudi Arabia is ‘pushing limits’ of fashion creativity

More Saudi Cup
Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

00:31

Saudi Cup could become ‘the best race in the world’

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

02:00

Horseracing chiefs praise Saudi Cup

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

00:40

Saudi will become a ‘worldwide, year-long’ horseracing destination

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver

00:58

Arabian horses ‘big part’ of global racing culture, says Damien Oliver