Joe Biden jokes ‘I am the professor’ during North Carolina university visit

Joe Biden joked about being a "professor" during a visit to Greensboro, North Carolina, in his domestic tour.

On Thursday afternoon, the US president met with teachers at North Carolina A&T University, to talk about technology and innovation, choosing to visit the state because of its skilled workforce and high-quality research facilities.

"I never believed that the students don’t have the capacity to do the work", Biden said before being interrupted by a teacher.

"Just let me talk for a moment... I am the professor", he then replied jokingly.

