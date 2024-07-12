Joe Biden used his highly anticipated Nato press conference on Thursday 11 July to deliver a forceful defence of his re-election campaign, vowing to stay in the US presidential race.

Speaking at the end of the summit in Washington, Mr Biden said he was best qualified to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election and could still recover from his damaging debate performance.

“I’m determined on running,” he said.

Despite vowing to continue, Mr Biden accidentally referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump” as he answered his first question at the high-stakes press conference.