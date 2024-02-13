Biden slams Trump’s ‘dumb’ comments on Russian aggression against Nato

Joe Biden on Tuesday (13 February) said Donald Trump’s comments calling into question the US commitment to defend its Nato allies from attack were “dangerous” and “un-American”.

The former president, who is once again the front-runner for the Republican Party’s nomination, said on Saturday that he once warned that he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants to Nato member nations that are “delinquent” in devoting two per cent of their gross domestic product to defence.

Mr Biden, speaking from the White House, called Mr Trump’s comments “dangerous and shocking.”

“Just a few days ago, Trump gave an invitation to Putin to invade some of our allies,” he said.

“For God sake, it’s dumb. It’s shameful. It’s dangerous. It’s un-American.”