Bill Turnbull: BBC Breakfast pays tribute to late presenter’s ‘one-liners’

BBC Breakfast has paid tribute to former presenter Bill Turnbull, who died on Wednesday, 31 August, at the age of 66.

“Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on Wednesday, 31st August,” a family statement said.

The news programme said that Turnbull was “always ready with a quick one-liner” for a range of guests, whether they were toddlers or the prime minister.

Sign up to our newsletters.