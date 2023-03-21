Elderly man set on fire while walking home from Birmingham mosque

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment an elderly man was set on fire after being sprayed with an unknown liquid.

The victim was walking home from a mosque in Birmingham when he was set alight on Monday night.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are thankfully not believed to be life-threatening,” West Midlands Police said in a statement.

Officers are examining the video and social media footage of the incident, and have appealed to the public to come forward with information.

