A council has been slammed for the “barmy” decision to install a bizarre stretch of 60 bollards outside a primary school.

The posts, installed outside Meadows Primary School in Birmingham, have sparked ridicule from locals.

A video of the sprawling 50-metre (164ft) stretch was shared on social media this week after they were erected along the A38 Bristol Road between Longbridge and Northfield around 18 months ago.

Residents claim the traffic calming measures are an “unnecessary eyesore” and could actually prove more dangerous for cyclists, pedestrians and other road users.

