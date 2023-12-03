Blyth beach covered in snow as temperatures plunge across the UK

Drone footage shows Blyth beach in Northumberland blanketed with snow, amid weather warnings across the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the north of England, and much of north and central Wales..

One group of people could even be seen where the sand usually is, sledging next to the water.

People appeared to have put travel on hold, with the roads completely silent, and the town barely visible between the fog.

East Midlands Airport closed its runway this morning after heavy snowfall blanketed the ground, halting flights.