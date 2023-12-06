Boris Johnson lashed out at Hugo Keith KC, accusing the Covid inquiry counsel of suggesting he “had his feet up at Chevening” through February 2020.

The inquiry has been told by Dominic Cummings that Mr Johnson was on holiday during the February 2020 half term as Covid struck.

Mr Keith asked about the break, but stressed that Mr Johnson was working while away, saying: “Nobody is suggesting you had your feet up at Chevening.”

“Apart from you that is,” Mr Johnson replied.

Mr Keith clarified that it was Mr Cummings who had suggested he was on holiday and not working.