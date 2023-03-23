Sir Keir Starmer has suggested the “circus of the last few days” around Boris Johnson’s Privileges Committee hearing was a reminder of the former prime minister’s “total disrespect for a national sacrifice”.

The Labour leader made the comments as he gave a speech at Port Vale FC in Stoke-on-Trent, outlining the party’s crime and policing agenda.

“I’ve found the pandemic parties in Downing Street under Boris Johnson so reprehensible,” Mr Starmer said.

“The circus of the last few days - a reminder of his total disrespect for a national sacrifice.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.